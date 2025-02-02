Union Berlin signs Croatian forward Marin Ljubičić to address lack of goals

BERLIN — Union Berlin, the team with the worst attack in the Bundesliga, is signing Croatian forward Marin Ljubičić to address the problem.

Union said Sunday that the 22-year-old Ljubičić was arriving from Austrian team LASK. It did not give the length of his contract.

Ljubičić scored 28 goals in 75 matches in Austria’s Bundesliga for LASK after joining the club from Croatian club Hajduk Split in 2022.

“Marin is a big talent in his age group and has shown what qualities he has in front of goal, and not just at LASK,” Union sporting director Horst Heldt said. “His awareness, speed and technical strengths will help us and give the coaching team more options in attack.”

Kicker magazine reported Union was paying 4.5 million euros plus possible bonuses to LASK for the player.

Union has only managed 16 goals in 20 rounds of the Bundesliga so far. Its offensive shortcomings were illustrated again in a scoreless draw with Leipzig on Saturday, when it created good opportunities without reward.

In four of five games under new coach Steffen Baumgart, Union has failed to score. It was also a problem under Baumgart’s predecessor, Bo Svensson.

Union was also reportedly close to signing forward Maximilian Philipp from Freiburg. The 30-year-old Philipp hasn’t featured much for Freiburg this season.