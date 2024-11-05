SportsSoccer

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz scores second-half hat trick in 4-0 rout of Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal...

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England — Luis Diaz scored a brilliant second-half hat trick as Liverpool routed German champion Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Colombia international's treble helped fire Liverpool to the top of the Champions League standings and maintained its 100% record this season in European club soccer's elite competition.

Diaz impudently scooped the ball over Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky in the 61st minute at Anfield to open the scoring.

He struck again in the 83rd and completed his hat trick in the second minute of stoppage time.

Cody Gakpo headed in Liverpool's other goal in the 63rd.

Diaz took his season's total to nine goals, while Liverpool is two points clear of second place Sporting Lisbon in the standings with four wins from four.

