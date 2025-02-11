Rubiales set to testify in sexual assault trial over kiss on Hermoso after 2023 Women's World Cup

MADRID — Luis Rubiales and the other three defendants accused of trying to downplay the kiss by the former president of the Spanish soccer federation on player Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final presentation ceremony are set to testify before a judge on Tuesday.

Rubiales is also accused of sexual assault while the other defendants — former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, the federation's former sports director of the men’s national team, Albert Luque, and the former head of marketing, Ruben Rivera — are accused of coercion for allegedly trying to convince the player to support Rubiales' version of the kiss.

Hermoso says she did not consent to the kiss while Rubiales denies wrongdoing and says it was consensual.

Rubiales resigned under pressure three weeks after the scandal surfaced and was banned by FIFA for three years. He had said he was the victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”

Hermoso testified on the first day of the trial last week and said she “felt disrespected” by Rubiales after winning the World Cup. She said that the kiss “stained one of the happiest days of my life.”

The kiss prompted outrage in Spain about the prevalence of sexism in sports and beyond.

Prosecutors, Hermoso and the Spain players’ association want Rubiales jailed for two and a half years, fined 50,000 euros ($51,800) for damages, and banned from working as a sports official. They want the other three defendants sentenced to one and a half years in prison.