Romelu Lukaku ends underwhelming second spell at Chelsea by joining Napoli for reported $33M

NAPLES, Italy — Romelu Lukaku ended his underwhelming second spell at Chelsea by completing a move to Napoli on Thursday, with coach Antonio Conte saying the Belgium striker could play immediately.

Napoli announced the news on social media, saying “Romelu is proud to be one of us!” plus a brief statement on its website.

Napoli did not give any details of the deal, but Italian media reported Lukaku signed a three-year contract and the Serie A club paid Chelsea 30 million euros ($33 million) plus 30% of any future transfer fee.

Conte said Lukaku could make his debut Saturday at home against Parma.

The pair will be rekindling a winning combination, with Lukaku — Belgium's all-time record scorer — enjoying his two most productive seasons under Conte at Inter Milan

The 31-year-old Lukaku had been training away from the main Chelsea squad in recent weeks as the London club sought to find a buyer for a striker who cost $135 million in 2021 — making him the seventh most expensive soccer player at the time — but had been a flop in his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

He spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Inter and last season on loan at Roma.

Chelsea bought Lukaku from Inter, shortly after the center forward helped fire the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title. He finished that season as the team’s top scorer with 24 league goals.

Inter was then managed by Conte, who left at the same time as Lukaku. Conte returned to Italy two months ago and was tasked with overturning last year’s debacle at Napoli, which saw three different coaches in charge.

Napoli lost its first league match under Conte 3-0 but went on to win its second by the same scoreline last weekend.

Napoli missed out on European competition last season with a 10th-place finish, coming a year after winning its first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club.

Lukaku has previously played for English clubs Manchester United, Everton and West Bromwich Albion, after a first spell at Chelsea from 2011-14 during which he only played 10 times.