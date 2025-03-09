SportsSoccer

Napoli keeps up pressure on Serie A leader Inter with 2-1 win over Fiorentina

Napoli's head coach Antonio Conte, center, celebrates after Giacomo Raspadori,...

Napoli's head coach Antonio Conte, center, celebrates after Giacomo Raspadori, left, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Fiorentina at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday March 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Alessandro Garofalo

By The Associated Press

MILAN — Napoli kept up the pressure on Serie A leader Inter Milan as it finally got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku scored one and set up the other for Giacomo Raspadori to help Napoli move back to within a point of Inter, which fought back from two goals down to beat Monza 3-2 on Saturday.

Atalanta and Juventus will be hoping to keep their title chances alive when they meet later in Turin. Atalanta is six points below Inter, with Juventus three points further back.

Fiorentina’s hopes of making it into the top four diminished after its fourth loss in five league matches.

Napoli also came into the match on a mediocre run, having drawn four of its past five matches and losing the other.

But the hosts took the lead in the 26th minute following great work from Scott McTominay as he cut inside from the left and unleashed a shot that former Manchester United teammate David de Gea could only parry into the path of Lukaku, who tapped in the rebound.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo hit the crossbar for Napoli as Fiorentina had De Gea to thank for a number of impressive saves that kept it in the match.

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates scoring during the Serie A...

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Fiorentina at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday March 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Alessandro Garofalo

Napoli eventually doubled its lead on the hour mark with a team move that ended with Lukaku playing a through ball for Raspadori to sweep into the bottom right corner.

Fiorentina pulled one back six minutes later as a backheeled flick from Moise Kean released Albert Guðmundsson to drill low into the near corner.

In-form Bologna

Bologna continued its fine form with a 2-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona.

That was a third straight win for sixth-place Bologna, which has only lost one league match in 2025 — a run of 11 games.

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates scoring with Giacomo Raspadori during...

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates scoring with Giacomo Raspadori during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Fiorentina at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday March 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Alessandro Garofalo

Jens Odgaard broke the deadlock shortly before halftime and Nicolò Cambiaghi doubled Bologna’s lead in the 78th thanks to a howler from Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipò, who somehow allowed the ball to squirm under his body.

That came shortly after Verona defender Nicolás Valentini was sent off following a second yellow card. However, despite the numerical disadvantage Daniel Mosquera reduced the deficit with 10 minutes remaining.

Verona is four points above the relegation zone.

More soccer news

Mbappé and Vinícius score as Real Madrid beats Rayo to join Barcelona at the top of Spanish league
Goalkeeper Rönnow the hero for Union Berlin as it claims unlikely 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt1m read
Chelsea beats Leicester 1-0 to rise to fourth in the Premier League1m read
Napoli keeps up pressure on Serie A leader Inter with 2-1 win over Fiorentina1m read
Kelvin Yeboah scores for 2nd consecutive game, Minnesota beats Earthquakes 1-0

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME