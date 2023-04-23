Lukaku puts on show in Inter win with 2 goals and an assist

ROME — Inter Milan has been waiting all season for this version of Romelu Lukaku.

The big Belgium striker scored twice and set up the third goal in a 3-0 win at Empoli on Sunday to end Inter’s five-match winless run in Serie A.

The goals were Lukaku’s first from open play in the Italian league since the opening round of the season in August.

The return to form couldn’t have come at a better time for Lukaku, with the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals coming up against Juventus on Wednesday, followed by the Champions League semifinals against city rival AC Milan next month.

“I'm getting my confidence back,” Lukaku said.

It’s been a big 24 hours for Lukaku, who had his one-match suspension for the Cup match overturned by the Italian soccer federation on Saturday in what it called a statement against racism.

Lukaku had picked up a second yellow card in the opening leg for provoking Juventus fans by holding his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after converting a stoppage-time penalty equalizer. However, Lukaku — who is Black — had been subjected to repeated discriminatory chants.

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, left, scores the first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Inter Milan at the Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Sunday, April 23, 2023. Credit: AP/Marco Bucco

Empoli beat Inter 1-0 at the San Siro in January and posed a threat in the first half.

Lukaku took over shortly after the break when he traded passes with Marcelo Brozovic before shooting precisely inside the far post. His second was a show of force, as Lukaku took on defender Ardian Ismajl 1-on-1 and fooled his marker with a step over before blasting into the far corner.

Then Lukaku turned provider, setting up Lautaro Martinez to finish off a counterattack – brining back memories of the “LuLa” combination that worked so well when Inter won Serie A in 2020-21.

The victory moved Inter up to fifth place, two points from the Champions League spots.

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, left, partially hidden, scores his second goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Inter Milan at the Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Sunday, April 23, 2023. Credit: AP/Marco Bucco

Later, runaway leader Napoli was visiting Juventus and Milan was hosting Lecce.

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf