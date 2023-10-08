Lukaku scores 2 in Roma's 4-1 win at Cagliari. Dybala exits with an apparent injury

ROME — Romelu Lukaku is making an immediate impact at Roma. Paulo Dybala, meanwhile, remains injury prone.

Lukaku scored twice in Roma’s 4-1 win at last-place Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday to raise his tally to seven goals in eight matches across all competitions with the Giallorossi.

“A lot of things were said about me but I worked hard over the summer,” Lukaku said. “I’m a professional.”

Dybala exited the match in the first half with a left knee issue.

Lukaku used his chest to redirect in a cross from Rick Karsdorp following a set up from Leonardo Spinazzola early on. Then he took a pass from Leandro Paredes to score again with a precise shot from inside the area in the 87th.

Houssem Aouar had put Roma ahead a minute before Lukaku's first goal and Andrea Belotti also scored for the Giallorossi after replacing Dybala.

Nahitan Nandez converted a late penalty for Cagliari.

Cagliari coach Claudio Ranieri and Roma coach José Murinho greet before the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and AS Roma, at the Unipol Domus Stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Credit: AP/Gianluca Zuddas

Lukaku, who joined Roma on loan in August, has also been key in the Europa League. He scored the winner in Roma’s opening 2-1 victory over Sheriff and had the first goal in a 4-0 win over Servette on Thursday.

Lukaku said Roma coach Jose Mourinho was fundamental in his decision to move to the capital.

“I have a special relationship with (Mourinho). He knows my family. He knows my kids," Lukaku said. "I really have confidence in him and he really has confidence in me.”

Roma moved up to 10th while Cagliari remained winless — leaving coach Claudio Ranieri at risk.

Roma's Paulo Dybala leaves the field injured during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and AS Roma, at the Unipol Domus Stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Credit: AP/Gianluca Zuddas

Defending champion Napoli hosted Fiorentina later Sunday.

LAZIO LEAVES IT LATE

Lazio gave up a two-goal advantage but still managed to beat visiting Atalanta 3-2 at the Stadio Olimpico.

An own-goal from Charles De Ketelaere and a strike from Valentin Castellanos, who started at center forward in place of the injured Ciro Immobile, put Lazio up 2-0 after 11 minutes.

Ederson and Sead Kolasinac then drew Atalanta level before subsititute Matias Vecino won it for Lazio seven minutes from time with an acrobatic half volley after getting set up by Castellanos, who formerly played for New York City FC.

MONZA SEVENTH

Monza moved up to seventh with a 3-0 win over struggling Salernitana, with goals from Andrea Colpani, Samuele Vignato and Matteo Pessina.

On loan from Real Madrid, Reinier Jesus scored in his Serie A debut for Frosinone in a 2-1 win for the promoted club over Hellas Verona. Matias Soule also scored for Frosinone — which is up to eighth — before Milan Djuric pulled one back for Verona.