West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski taken off on a stretcher after injury against Southampton

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski hits his head as...

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski hits his head as he clears the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Thursday Dec. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Andrew Matthews

By The Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON, England — West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was taken off the field on a stretcher after sustaining an injury in the Premier League game against Southampton on Thursday.

The game was delayed for around eight minutes as Fabianski received treatment on the field at St Mary's Stadium.

The 39-year-old Polish goalkeeper was hurt in a collision from a corner and was replaced by Alphonse Areola in the 36th minute.

Southampton 'keeper Aaron Ramsdale had run the length of the field to check on Fabianski during worrying scenes. Fabiaski was then greeted by applause as he was taken off.

West Ham, which also saw defender Max Kilman go off in the first half, won 1-0 after Jarrod Bowen's goal in the 59th.

