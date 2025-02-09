Lyon pleases new coach Fonseca with fine attacking display in 4-0 win over Reims

PARIS — Coach Paulo Fonseca pledged to bring attacking soccer back to Lyon, and his players obeyed him by routing Reims 4-0 in the French league on Sunday.

Fonseca took charge at the end of January when Pierre Sage was fired after six games without a win.

In Fonseca's first game in charge, Lyon played well despite losing 3-2 at Marseille last weekend. This time they completely dominated against Reims, with four different scorers underlining the slick teamwork.

After left back Nicolas Tagliafico volleyed in a cross from Corentin Tolisso late in the first half, Tolisso headed in Rayan Cherki's cross midway through the second.

Cherki made it 3-0 in the 79th minute and, after Reims midfielder Patrick Zabi was red-carded, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze turned in a cross from the lively Cherki.

The win moved Lyon above Lens into sixth place and two points behind Lille in fifth spot.

Later Sunday, Marseille looked to strengthen its grip on second place with a win at Angers. Also, Strasbourg hosted struggling Montpellier and Auxerre faced Toulouse.

Lyon's Rayan Cherki, left, is congratulated by Malick Fofana after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Reims at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, central France, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain thumped Monaco 4-1 on Friday.