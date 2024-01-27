SportsSoccer

Struggling Lyon signs veteran midfielder Matić from Rennes to boost survival bid

PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, challenges for the ball with Rennes'...

PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, challenges for the ball with Rennes' Nemanja Matic during the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Paris Saint Germain, at the Roazhon Park Stadium, in Rennes, France, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Struggling French club Lyon signed veteran defensive midfielder Nemanja Matić from Rennes on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 to boost its bid to avoid relegation. Lyon paid 2.6 million euros ($2.8 million) for the 35-year-old Serbian, who signed a contract until June, 2026. Credit: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

By The Associated Press

LYON, France — Struggling French club Lyon signed veteran defensive midfielder Nemanja Matić from Rennes on Saturday to boost its bid to avoid relegation.

The 35-year-old Serb brings a wealth of experience from long stints with both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Seven-time French champion Lyon lost 3-2 at home to Rennes on Friday night and sits in 16th place.

Matić, who retired from international soccer having played 48 times for Serbia, won the Premier League twice and the FA Cup once, all with Chelsea. He played for Roma last season under his former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho, reaching the Europa League final.

Matić could make his Lyon debut next Sunday against Marseille.

Lyon said it paid a transfer fee of 2.6 million euros ($2.8 million). Matić signed a contract to June 2026.

