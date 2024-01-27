Struggling Lyon signs veteran midfielder Matić from Rennes to boost survival bid

LYON, France — Struggling French club Lyon signed veteran defensive midfielder Nemanja Matić from Rennes on Saturday to boost its bid to avoid relegation.

The 35-year-old Serb brings a wealth of experience from long stints with both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Seven-time French champion Lyon lost 3-2 at home to Rennes on Friday night and sits in 16th place.

Matić, who retired from international soccer having played 48 times for Serbia, won the Premier League twice and the FA Cup once, all with Chelsea. He played for Roma last season under his former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho, reaching the Europa League final.

Matić could make his Lyon debut next Sunday against Marseille.

Lyon said it paid a transfer fee of 2.6 million euros ($2.8 million). Matić signed a contract to June 2026.