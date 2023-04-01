Mac Allister scores late as Brighton and Brentford draw 3-3

BRIGHTON, England — Alexis Mac Allister’s 90th-minute penalty sent Brighton to sixth place in the Premier League after a 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

In a thrilling game at Amex Stadium, Brighton came back on three occasions to deny Brentford the win.

But both teams still moved a point above Liverpool in the fight for European places after Jurgen Klopp's team was routed 4-1 by Manchester City.

Argentina World Cup winner Mac Allister fired home his penalty after VAR spotted Aaron Hickey had blocked Deniz Undav’s close-range effort with his arm.

Brighton had twice evened the score in the first half, with Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck canceling out strikes from Pontus Jansson and Ivan Toney. And the home team needed Mac Allister's late spot kick after Ethan Pinnock’s second-half strike.

Jansson headed Brentford into a 10th-minute lead, but Mitoma beat David Raya to level the game in the 21st.

Toney restored Brentford's lead a minute later with his 17th goal of the season before Welbeck made it 2-2 in the 28th.

Brentford's Ethan Pinnock celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, at The AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday April 1, 2023. Credit: AP/Kieran Cleeves

Brentford was back in front within four minutes of the second half through Pinnock's goal which looked set to send the Bees up to sixth until Mac Allister's late intervention.