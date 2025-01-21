Mainz signs US midfielder Lennard Maloney from Bundesliga rival Heidenheim

MAINZ, Germany — German-born U.S. midfielder Lennard Maloney has joined Mainz from Bundesliga rival Heidenheim, where he was dropped last month after expressing his wish to leave.

The 25-year-old Maloney, who had informed Heidenheim he was going to join Mainz when his contract expired at the end of the season, got his wish Tuesday when the clubs agreed on a deal.

“Maloney has been able to prove himself in the Bundesliga over the last year and a half,” said Mainz sporting director Niko Bungert said. “His preferred position is as a number six and as a player, he’s the perfect fit for Mainz 05. He brings a strong mentality, as well as a willingness to run hard, and is also strong at winning challenges and aerial duels. Lennard will find it easy to fit into our squad with his warm, open personality.”

Maloney signed a contract to 2028.

After 18 rounds of the league, Heidenheim is in the relegation playoff spot while sixth-place Mainz is on course for European qualification.

Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt said in December he wasn’t picking the defensive midfielder because he lacked commitment amid a series of disappointing performances.

“I can only count on players in this phase who are 100% focused on the interests of Heidenheim,” Schmidt said. “From a coaching perspective I simply want another focus and another level of performance from my vice-captain.”

The Berlin-born Maloney has made two appearances for the United States — both in 2023.