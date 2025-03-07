SportsSoccer

Mainz up to third in Bundesliga after win at Borussia Mönchengladbach

Mainz' Nadiem Amiri celebrates after scoring with teammate Paul Nebel...

Mainz' Nadiem Amiri celebrates after scoring with teammate Paul Nebel during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Borussia-Park stadium in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Friday, March 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Fabian Strauch

By The Associated Press

MONCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Mainz continued its push for a place in next year’s Champions League with an accomplished 3-1 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach that lifted it into third place in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Paul Nebel got the opener before halftime with a deflected shot that stranded Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

Dominik Kohr doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half when he pounced on a rebound in the box and fired home.

Stefan Lainer got the home side back into the game with less than 20 minutes left but Nadiem Amiri restored Mainz’s two-goal cushion just four minutes later.

The result extended Mainz’s unbeaten league run against Mönchengladbach to nine league games and kept it on course for its best ever Bundesliga finish, above its fifth place in 2012.

Mönchengladbach was in eighth place.

More soccer news

Defensive mix up helps Toulouse salvage with Monaco
Mainz up to third in Bundesliga after win at Borussia Mönchengladbach
NWSL investigating Bay FC following reports of a 'toxic' work environment2m read
French soccer makes special matchday jerseys to mark International Women's Day2m read
Hamburger SV sells German record 57,000 tickets for women's soccer match

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME