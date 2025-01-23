Weah, Maldini, Thuram and other sons make for scenes of déjà vu in Serie A

ROME — Weah. Maldini. Thuram. Simeone. Conceição. Stankovic. Martins.

The names bring back memories of Serie A in the late 1990s and 2000s. Now it’s their sons taking the spotlight in the Italian league.

When Timothy Weah scored for Juventus against AC Milan last weekend to complete a 2-0 victory, it came about a quarter of a century after his father, George, was last on the scoresheet in the same matchup – albeit with Milan.

In 1999, George Weah scored a brace in a 2-0 win over Juventus as the Golden Ball winner helped the Rossoneri to a Serie A title.

“I’ve seen those goals my father scored,” Timothy says. “It’s an honor for me to have scored against Milan.”

Timothy Weah’s goal was set up by Khephren Thuram, whose father, Lilian, also played for Juventus. Khephren was also involved in Juve’s opening goal.

Hours earlier, Daniel Maldini scored the opener in Monza’s 3-1 loss at Bologna.

AC Monza's Daniel Maldini celebrates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Monza, at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/Studio Buzzi

Maldini is the latest Serie A player in a family that includes dad Paolo and grandpa Cesare, both former Milan standouts.

Of course, there are sons of former players in other leagues, too — such as Justin Kluivert at Bournemouth after his dad, Patrick, played briefly for Newcastle. Erling Haaland’s dad, Alf Inge, also played in England.

But the list in Italy is extensive and destined to grow.

Here’s a look at some other sons of former Italian league players competing in Serie A.

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

Marcus Thuram

Marcus, Khephren’s big brother, is one of the league’s top players at Inter Milan, having helped the team to the Serie A title last year.

Known for his assists last season, Marcus has developed into a top scorer in this campaign, with 13 in 21 matches.

Dad Lilian was a defender for Parma and Juventus.

Giovanni Simeone

The son of Diego, the Atletico Madrid coach and former Inter and Lazio standout, Giovanni had a big impact upon arrival at Napoli.

This season, the striker has struggled for playing time under Antonio Conte but is still in line to win his second Serie A title in three seasons at the southern club.

Napoli leads Inter by three points atop the standings.

Filip Stankovic

Venezia’s 22-year-old goalkeeper Filip Stankovic is having a breakout season while on loan from Inter, where his dad, Dejan, won a treble of titles in 2010.

Filip was exceptional against Napoli and Inter recently, keeping his relegation-threatened squad in both 1-0 losses right until the end.

Dejan also won Serie A with Lazio.

Filip’s younger brother Aleksandar is a 19-year-old midfielder for Luzern in Switzerland — also on loan from Inter.

Francisco Conceição

Francisco is a 22-year-old winger for Juventus while his dad, Sergio, was recently appointed the coach of Milan.

Francisco was loaned to Juventus in August. Dad Sergio, who played for Lazio, Parma and Inter, was appointed Milan’s coach last month.

Kevin Martins

Monza winger Kevin Martins is the son of former Inter striker Obafemi Martins.

Kevin provided an assist in his Monza debut in September during an Italian Cup victory over Brescia. Like the Stankovics, he came up through Inter’s youth system.

Ibrahimovic's, Cannavaro's and Del Piero’s kids are coming, too

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s sons, Maximilian and Vincent, are in Milan’s youth system; as is Clarence Seedorf’s son, Denzel.

Adrian Cannavaro, the nephew of winning World Cup captain Fabio, is carrying on the defender tradition of his dad Paolo and uncle with Novara in Serie C.

Alessandro Del Piero’s son, Tobias, is on Empoli’s Under-18 team, while his sister, Dorotea, is on the Juventus Women Under-17s.

AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas contributed to this report.