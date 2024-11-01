SportsSoccer

Guridi goal gives Alaves 1-0 win over Mallorca

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Jon Guridi scored late to give Alaves a 1-0 win at home against Mallorca in La Liga on Friday and snap a five-game losing streak.

A sixth consecutive defeat would have marked the Basque club's worst league run in more than three years but Guridi’s goal with 14 minutes to go proved the difference.

A lucky rebound fell to him right in front of goal and he made no mistake from three meters out. It was the midfielder’s first goal of the season.

“We’ve conceded goals in the last few games so we needed this,” Guridi said. “After five defeats doubts can arise (but) we are united.”

The result lifted Alaves into 12th place in La Liga. Mallorca fell one place to seventh.

