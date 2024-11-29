SportsSoccer

Mallorca fights back for home win over Valencia in La Liga

By The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain — Mallorca fought back to beat visiting Valencia 2-1 and continue its strong season in La Liga on Friday.

Cyle Larin redirected a pass in from a tight angle in first-half injury time, cancelling out an earlier penalty conversion by Valencia forward Luis Rioja.

Substitute Adbón Prats headed Mallorca ahead in the 81st when he thumped home a curling cross by Sergi Darder.

The club on the eponymous Mediterranean island moved into fifth place at the start of the 15th round. Mallorca has won seven games under new coach Jagoba Arrasate, who joined from Osasuna in the offseason.

Valencia was left in the relegation zone but with two more games to play.

