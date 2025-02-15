Man City's Ederson sets assist record for goalkeepers in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City's Ederson set a Premier League record for goalkeepers Saturday against Newcastle by providing his sixth assist in the competition.

Ederson's long ball up the pitch in the 19th minute fell to Omar Marmoush, who calmly lobbed Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for the opening goal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazil international surpassed former Leeds, Tottenham and Blackburn goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who delivered five assists in the Premier League.

It was Ederson's third assist of this season, which according to stats provider Opta is also a Premier League record in a single campaign.

Marmoush completed a first-half hat trick for City to put the hosts 3-0 up by the 33rd minute.