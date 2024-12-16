Man City says one of its fans died at the derby match against United
MANCHESTER, England — A Manchester City fan died after an incident at the derby match against Manchester United in the Premier League.
The person died “following a medical incident” at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, City said on Monday without disclosing more details.
“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," City said on X.
Local newspaper the Manchester Evening News reported that eyewitnesses said the incident happened just before kickoff near one of the entrances to the stadium.
United won the game 2-1.
More soccer news
Women's soccer world champion Spain drawn with Italy, Belgium and Portugal in Euro 2025 group
UEFA more than doubles team prize money for Women's Euro 2025 to $43M1m read
Women's Champions League highlights a growing imbalance in European game2m read
Man City says one of its fans died at the derby match against United
Struggling Salzburg fires coach Lijnders ahead of Klopp's arrival at Red Bull1m read