Man City says one of its fans died at the derby match against United

MANCHESTER, England — A Manchester City fan died after an incident at the derby match against Manchester United in the Premier League.

The person died “following a medical incident” at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, City said on Monday without disclosing more details.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," City said on X.

Local newspaper the Manchester Evening News reported that eyewitnesses said the incident happened just before kickoff near one of the entrances to the stadium.

United won the game 2-1.