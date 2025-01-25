Man United forward Antony joins Real Betis on loan

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United winger Antony completed a loan move to Real Betis on Saturday that will keep him at the Spanish club for the rest of the season.

Brazil international Antony was a $95 million signing from Ajax in 2022 and expected to be a leading light for United.

But he failed to live up to that price tag or expectations, scoring only 12 goals in 96 games. His loan move could pave the way for his permanent departure in the offseason.

“Everybody at United would like to wish Antony the best of luck,” United said in a statement.

Antony's exit could be the beginning of an expected squad overhaul by new United coach Ruben Amorim.

Alejandro Garnacho has also been linked with a move away during the midseason transfer window to boost funds to bring in players suited to Amorim's wingback system.

Antony made an impressive start at United — scoring on debut in a 3-1 win against Arsenal. He won the English League Cup and the FA Cup in his two full seasons.

But he has made only 14 appearances this season, with his one goal coming against third division Barnsley in the League Cup.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson