Man United frustrated by Caicedo's brilliant volley in 1-1 draw with Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England — Moises Caicedo's stunning long-range volley secured a 1-1 draw for Chelsea against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes' 70th-minute penalty had put United ahead at Old Trafford as interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy looked for back-to-back wins since taking temporary charge.

But Caicedo's effort from the edge of the box four minutes later ensured the points were shared.

Chelsea moved up to fourth in the standings, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

United could have moved to within four points of the top four with a win, but it is six points adrift of the Champions League-qualifying spots in 13th.

Spurs thrash Villa

Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham thrashed Aston Villa 4-1.

The forward struck two goals in the space of four second-half minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Villa had led at the break.

Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Solanke scored in the 75th and 79th as Spurs produced a stunning second-half performance to follow up its victory against Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Morgan Rogers had given Champions League-chasing Villa the lead in the 32nd minute, but Brennan Johnson leveled the game four minutes after the break.

Solanke's double put Spurs 3-1 ahead and James Maddison curled a free kick into the top corner in the sixth minute of added time. Solanke is now on five goals for the season.

Tottenham is up to seventh in the standings, while sixth-place Villa missed out on the chance to move into the top three.

Tottenham's team players celebrate after James Maddison scored his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Grudge match

AFC Wimbledon beat MK Dons 2-0 in the first round of the FA Cup and took bragging rights in one of English soccer’s fiercest grudge matches.

Matty Stevens and Omar Bugiel scored either side of halftime at Stadium MK in a competition that holds deep ties for fans of both clubs.

Wimbledon was a shock winner of the Cup in 1988 when beating the mighty Liverpool 1-0. The team relocated to Milton Keynes in 2002 and was renamed MK Dons, which prompted disgruntled fans to create a phoenix club called AFC Wimbledon.

And it was the traveling AFC Wimbledon fans who were left celebrating Sunday after securing its place in the next round of the Cup.

