Man United to lay off up to 200 more employees as part of 'transformation plan' to cut costs

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United expects to make up to a further 200 jobs redundant as part of cost-cutting measures after five straight years of losses, the club said Monday.

United made around 250 roles redundant in a first wave of savings last year after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe paid $1.3 billion for an initial 25% stake in the club and assumed control of its soccer operations.

Now, as part of what United called a “transformation plan," the club “anticipates that approximately 150-200 jobs may be made redundant, subject to a consultation process with employees.”

“We have a responsibility to put Manchester United in the strongest position to win across our men’s, women’s and academy teams,” United chief executive Omar Berrada said. “We are initiating a wide-ranging series of measures which will transform and renew the club.

“Unfortunately, this means announcing further potential redundancies and we deeply regret the impact on those affected colleagues. However, these hard choices are necessary to put the club back on a stable financial footing.”

United said it is aiming to “return the club to profitability after five consecutive years of losses since 2019.”

“This cannot continue,” Berrada said. “Our two main priorities as a club are delivering success on the pitch for our fans and improving our facilities. We cannot invest in these objectives if we are continuously losing money.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, and Harry Maguire react after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Ian Walton

“At the end of this process, we will have a more lean, agile and financially sustainable football club, while continuing to provide a world-class service to our valuable commercial partners. We will then be in a much stronger position to invest in football success and improved facilities for fans, while remaining compliant with UEFA and Premier League regulations.”

In addition to cuts, United raised its lowest-priced tickets to 66 pounds ($81) partway through the season, up from 40 pounds ($49).

On the field, United – the record 20-time English champion – is having one of its toughest seasons in a generation.

The team is in 15th place in the 20-team Premier League, having lost 12 of its first 26 games and won just eight.