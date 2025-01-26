Manchester United gets government support for regeneration project around Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United has received support from the British government for the club’s project to regenerate the area around its Old Trafford stadium.

Rachel Reeves, Britain’s Treasury chief, said in a statement she was championing the Old Trafford project as “a shining example” of the government’s plans to promote economic growth.

At the heart of the project is a world-leading new venue, by either redeveloping the current stadium to increase the capacity to 87,000 or building a new stadium that could hold 100,000 fans.

United welcomed the government’s support, with CEO Omar Berrada describing the project as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“The delivery of a world-class stadium can be the catalyst for major regeneration of an area of Greater Manchester which requires new investment to thrive again,” Berrada said in a statement.

While United would take responsibility for its stadium development, support from public bodies would be needed to unlock the wider regeneration opportunity, the club said. This would include improved transport infrastructure and housing around Old Trafford.