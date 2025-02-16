Salah penalty seals victory for Premier League leader Liverpool against Wolverhampton

Liverpool restored its seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton on Sunday.

But Arne Slot's team had to hold off a fightback from relegation-threatened Wolves at Anfield, which included a brilliant long-range goal from Matheus Cunha.

First-half strikes from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah secured the win for Liverpool and ensured it maintained its advantage over second-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target after the break as Wolves dominated the chances.

Diaz bundled the ball over the line from close range in the 15th minute to give the home team the lead. And Salah doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 37th after Diaz was brought down.

It was the Egypt international's 28th goal of an outstanding season.

But if the home crowd was expecting a routine victory against Wolves, it was anything but.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side' second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Byrne

Cunha's drag-back and curled finish from around 20 yards (meters) in the 67th came after a sustained period of pressure from the visitors.

Before that Marshall Munetsi was denied when through on goal — it took a crucial block in front of goal from Jarell Quansah to prevent him from converting late on.

Tottenham hosts Manchester United later Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Ian Hodgson

