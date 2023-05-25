Man United's Antony injured ahead of FA Cup final against Man City

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United forward Antony was taken off on a stretcher after sustaining an injury during the first half of his team's Premier League game against Chelsea on Thursday.

The Brazil international looked in distress as he left the field at Old Trafford in the 29th minute.

He held his face as he was carried off, and United manager Erik ten Hag consoled him with a pat on the stomach before he was taken to the locker rooms.

It was not immediately clear what part of the body Antony hurt, but he was in pain after a challenge from Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. Antony was replaced by Marcus Rashford.

The injury will be a concern for Ten Hag ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City next week. United is already without Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer for that match.

Antony, who was a $95 million signing from Ajax last summer, left with United leading Chelsea 1-0 through an early goal from Casemiro.

United needs a point from its final two games to secure Champions League qualification.