Rashford reportedly undergoing medical at Aston Villa ahead of loan move from Man United

BIRMINGHAM, England — Marcus Rashford was reportedly undergoing a medical examination at Aston Villa on Sunday ahead of a loan move from Manchester United, where he has fallen out with recently hired manager Ruben Amorim.

The move would be with a view to a permanent transfer for 40 million pounds ($50 million), according to the Press Association and other sections of the British media, who also reported that Villa will pay a loan fee and cover the majority of Rashford’s salary, reportedly worth nearly $400,000 a week.

Neither Villa nor United was commenting publicly on the deal.

The 27-year-old forward, one of the most famous players in the Premier League, had not played for United, his hometown club, since Dec. 12 amid concerns from Amorim about Rashford's commitment to training. He has also been overlooked for recent England squads and didn't play at the European Championship last year, after a season when he was dropped by United on one occasion for disciplinary reasons.

There was speculation about a move to Italy or Saudi Arabia, but Rashford will stay in England in a bid to reignite his career and now needs to prove to Villa manager Unai Emery he deserves playing time.

Villa sold Colombia striker Jhon Duran to Saudi club Al-Nassr for a reported fee of 64 million pounds ($80 million) on Friday so needed an attacking player to provide competition for Ollie Watkins.

Rashford scored 30 goals in the 2022-23 season, the most prolific of his career after bursting onto the scene early in 2016 at the age of 18, but hasn't approached that level since. He has seven goals in all competitions this season.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaks during a press conference in Tamworth, England, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, ahead of the Champions League soccer match between Aston Villa FC and Celtic FC. Credit: AP/Nick Potts

Amorim recently said he would rather put United’s 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in the squad ahead of someone who isn't fully committed in training, as he perceives Rashford.

“The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life and every day. If things don’t change, I will not change," he said. “It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum and the right things then we can use every player.”

At one point, Rashford even acknowledged he was “ready for a new challenge."

A problem for Rashford and United was that he is only a year-and-a-half into his lucrative contract.

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Only wealthy clubs could afford to match that salary and offer the sort of transfer fee United would demand. Duran's departure to Saudi Arabia likely helped.

Rashford has made more than 420 appearances for United, scoring 138 goals, and made a name for himself for his off-the-field work during the pandemic when his lobbying led to the British government agreeing to keep funding meals for poor students after initial resistance.