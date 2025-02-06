Marseille is getting carried away by performances despite lack of trophy prospects

PARIS — The lap of honor was followed by a team photo on the pitch with every player and even the assistant coaches.

Celebrations like Marseille's last Sunday typically erupt after a trophy win, but there was no trophy anywhere near them.

All Marseille had done was beat Lyon 3-2 in a Ligue 1 game.

While the players reclined in a mass of raised arms like victors do, and a notable absentee was coach Roberto de Zerbi, who celebrated with home fans but refused an invitation from the players to pose with them, Marseille was 10 points behind Paris Saint-Germain in the title race, not in European competition and out of the French Cup.

So what were they so excited about?

The exaggerated exuberance drew a parallel with the Arsenal team of a decade ago, when the Gunners became known for look-who-we-just-beat photos from the dressing room but not for winning major trophies.

“Of course celebrate, but it’s nonsense, all of these team pics in dressing rooms," Premier League soccer pundit Jamie Carragher said at the time on Sky Sports. "Normally, you have them with a cup.”

Marseille's Mason Greenwood, second left, and Neal Maupay, second right, celebrate with teammates after winning the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Marseille in Rennes, France, Saturday Jan. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Mathieu Pattier

That was early in the era of online curating, and 10 years on Marseille's prolific Instagram feed was jam-packed with images of the Lyon game.

All that for a regulation Ligue 1 victory?

It says a lot about how Marseille is reduced to celebrating who it beats rather than what it wins — a far cry from its glory era of the late 1980s and early 90s, which included France's only Champions League title in 1993.

Marseille has not won anything since the 2012 League Cup, and the last of its 10 league titles was in 2010. One year later, cash-rich Qatari backers QSI took over PSG, which has dominated domestic soccer ever since.

Marseille's head coach Roberto De Zerbi takes his place during the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Marseille in Rennes, France, Saturday Jan. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Mathieu Pattier

In the same way star goalkeeper Peter Cech stayed out of the Arsenal dressing room photos — he previously won 13 trophies with Chelsea — perhaps De Zerbi was sending a message to his players not to get carried away.

With good reason, for they are inconsistent. The victory against Lyon was preceded by two defeats and a draw.

Next up is a trip to 12th-placed Angers on Sunday, when anything but victory will make a mockery of such euphoria.

Champions League efficiency to French Cup calamity

Lille’s fans will want a resounding home win on Saturday against rock-bottom Le Havre after Tuesday's humiliating French Cup exit at home to second-tier Dunkerque.

Lille conceded an equalizer six minutes into stoppage time and lost the penalty shootout despite leading 2-0.

This is the same Lille side which walloped Feyenoord 6-1 to qualify directly for the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Rennes needs results after big outlay

Rennes spent over 70 million euros ($73 million) in the winter transfer window, second only to Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr and Manchester City. Rennes is 15th in Ligue 1 and sliding. The Brittany club's third coach this season — Habib Beye — will lead them at Saint-Etienne on Saturday.