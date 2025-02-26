Marseille president Longoria gets 15-game ban for referee rant

PARIS — The French soccer league gave Marseille president Pablo Longoria a 15-match ban on Wednesday after he accused French referees of corruption following a defeat last Saturday.

A furious Longoria spoke about “ true corruption ” following the 3-0 loss at Auxerre, claiming decisions went against his team and suggesting Marseille was the victim of an organized plot. His comments were widely criticized by the referee's union, and Longoria has since apologized.

The French league's disciplinary commission said in a statement that his ban includes “all official functions” such as the bench, and access to the dressing room as well as the tunnel, the field and all other areas leading there.

Former Marseille player Fabrizio Ravanelli, now acting as the club’s adviser, was also left fuming by the Auxerre defeat and accused match referee Jérémy Stinat of “not knowing what he was doing.”

The former Italy and Juventus striker received a three-match ban, with both suspensions effective as from next Tuesday.

Stinat said he received death threats after the game but told sports daily L'Equipe in an interview that he is ready to referee Marseille games immediately.

Marseille is in second place in Ligue 1 and hosts Nantes on Sunday, with Longoria able to attend that game.

But with 10 rounds left following that it effectively means his ban carries over into next season.