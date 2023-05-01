MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Chelsea; Barca can close in on title

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Arsenal will try to end a four-game winless run when it hosts Chelsea at home, and badly needs a victory to stay in the Premier League title race. Arsenal's recent slump has allowed Manchester City to overtake it atop the standings but the Gunners can climb back into first place temporarily with a win. Arsenal has already secured Champions League qualification but manager Mikel Arteta insists the team is still hungry for more and will not give up on the title just yet. Chelsea has continued its struggles under caretaker manager Frank Lampard and has five straight losses in all competitions, with little to play for at the end of a hugely disappointing campaign.

SPAIN

Barcelona can take another step toward clinching its first Spanish league title since 2019 when it hosts Osasuna. The Catalan club has a comfortable 11-point lead over second-place Real Madrid with six rounds remaining. Madrid and Osasuna have their focus on Saturday's Copa del Rey final between the clubs in Seville. Madrid, which is also in the semifinals of the Champions League, visits fourth-place Real Sociedad in its league match on Tuesday. The Basque Country club has a five-point gap to fifth-place Villarreal in the fight for the final Champions League place. Almeria, sitting two points above the relegation zone, hosts last-place Elche to try to move further away from demotion.

FRANCE

Toulouse's players have been celebrating their emphatic French Cup win since Saturday night but must now focus on the difficult task of facing third-place Lens at home. Lens needs a victory to keep the pressure on second-place Marseille in the race for automatic Champions League qualification next season. Toulouse is well clear of relegation danger in 13th place while a victory would move Lens one point behind Marseille with five rounds remaining afterward. Forward Loïs Openda looks to add to his 17 league goals and Toulouse's attack will be in confident mood after scoring five in the French Cup final.

GERMANY

Freiburg hosts defending champion Leipzig for a repeat of last year’s final in the semifinals of the German Cup. Freiburg, which knocked Bayern Munich out in the quarterfinals, is hoping for another coup before the teams meet again in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Freiburg played Bayern again in the league days after knocking the Bavarian powerhouse out of the cup with a surprise win in Munich. Leipzig defeated Freiburg on penalties in the final to win its first title last year. Both are also rivals for Champions League qualification. Freiburg is fourth in the Bundesliga, two points ahead of Leipzig with four rounds remaining.