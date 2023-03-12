MATCHDAY: Atletico visits Girona; Milan hosts Salernitana

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Atletico Madrid has the opportunity to strengthen its hold on third place when it visits midtable Girona in the Spanish league. It can open a three-point gap on fourth-place Real Sociedad, which was held 1-1 at Mallorca on Sunday. Atletico has won five of its last seven league matches, with two draws. It thrashed Sevilla 6-1 last weekend. Girona, sitting in 12th place, is coming off a loss at relegation-threatened Getafe.

ITALY

AC Milan can take advantage of its rivals’ slipups and boost its chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League with a home win against Salernitana in Serie A. Inter Milan, Lazio and Roma all dropped points at the weekend. Milan moves level on points with its city rival in second if it beats relegation-threatened Salernitana. Milan lost its last league match, at Fiorentina, but will be boosted by the midweek draw at Tottenham to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Salernitana drew at Sampdoria last week to go six points clear of the bottom three.