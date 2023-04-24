MATCHDAY: EPL battlers meet in Leeds; Madrid visits Girona

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Leeds and Leicester meet in a crucial match for Premier League survival. Leeds is 16th, two places above the relegation zone and one point above 17th-placed Leicester. Just five points separate the bottom five in the league. Leicester boosted its chances of avoiding the drop by beating Wolverhampton on Saturday. Leeds has lost four of its last five games, including at Fulham last weekend. Also, there's Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa can move up to fifth with a win against Fulham.

SPAIN

Real Madrid visits Girona looking to strengthen its grip on second place in the league. Madrid is virtually out of title contention as it trails leader Barcelona by 11 points with eight games remaining. Second place, and a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup, is not guaranteed yet, though Carlo Ancelotti's team holds a five-point gap to third-placed Atletico Madrid. Madrid's main focus in the final part of the season is on the Champions League and the Copa del Rey final. Karim Benzema is among the Madrid players not making the trip to Girona. Sitting in 11th place, Girona will have back Taty Castellanos and Santi Bueno after suspensions. In a key match in the fight for the final Champions League spot, fifth-placed Real Betis hosts fourth-placed Real Sociedad. Betis trails Sociedad by six points. Relegation-threatened Cadiz hosts mid-table Osasuna.