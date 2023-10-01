MATCHDAY: Pochettino's struggling Chelsea faces another test at Fulham

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Struggling Chelsea plays at Fulham and is looking for only its second win in the Premier League this season. Despite hiring a new manager in Mauricio Pochettino and signing a host of players in the off-season, the 2021 Champions League winners continue to struggle on the field. Chelsea endured a miserable campaign last season as it missed out on the Champions League and finished in the bottom half of the table. Its only win in the league this season was against newly promoted Luton but it goes into the game against Fulham having beaten Brighton midweek in the English League Cup. Fulham has won two, drawn two and lost two so far in the league.

ITALY

Fiorentina will be confident of moving level on points with third-place Napoli with a win over bottom club Cagliari in Serie A. Fiorentina has lost just one match — to league leader Inter Milan — while Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari is still looking for its first win back in Serie A and has just two points from six matches. Sassuolo is two points behind Fiorentina and will be full of confidence after beating Juventus and Inter in its last two matches. It hosts Monza on Monday. Torino hosts Hellas Verona with both teams looking to bounce back from defeats.

SPAIN

Las Palmas hosts Celta Vigo with both teams hoping for their second victory in the Spanish league this season. Both teams have five points from seven games. Promoted Las Palmas' only win so far came against Granada two rounds ago. Celta won four rounds back at last-place Almeria. Las Palmas is unbeaten in three games at home this season. Celta has won three in a row against Las Palmas in the league.