Struggling captain Mbappé once again left out of France squad

Struggling to make an impact at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé has again been left out of the France squad.

The captain was not included on Thursday in coach Didier Deschamps' list of players for Nations League matches against Israel and Italy. Mbappé was also absent from the previous gathering because of a minor thigh injury.

But this time Mbappé is not injured, and wanted to be selected, Deschamps said.

"It’s my responsibility to make decisions. I think it’s better that way," Deschamps said.

He would not elaborate on his choice to do without the striker, but said it was not related to recent reports in Swedish media that the former Paris Saint-Germain star was the subject of a rape investigation

“I’m not going to argue,” Descamps said. “What I can tell you are these two things. One, that Kylian wanted to come. And two, it’s not the extra sporting problems that come into play since the presumption of innocence exists and must exist. It’s a one-off choice for this gathering.”

Mbappé's performances have been below par in recent weeks after he joined Madrid from PSG this summer. His struggles to adapt to his new side's playing style have coincided with a global rough patch of form for the Spanish club.

Mbappé was invisible during the 4-0 loss to Barcelona last month in the clasico and wasn't a factor this week in a 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League.

Mbappé hasn't added to his 48 goals for France since June.

His absence from Deschamp’s squad last month turned into controversy when he started a Spanish league game for Madrid following his omission, amid sharp criticism from fans.

During his time off from club and country, as France beat Israel and Belgium in the Nations League, Mbappé visited Stockholm. Swedish media later reported he was the subject of a rape investigation. His legal team dismissed those reports as false. Swedish prosecutors issued a brief statement on Tuesday saying a rape was reported to police but didn’t name any suspect.

Deschamps will also be without Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who sprained his left ankle. In Mbappé's absence, Tchouaméni captained France last month.

France plays Israel on Nov. 14 at home then travels to Italy three days later. Italy leads the group standings after four matches, one point above France. Belgium is third, ahead of Israel.

France:

Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier (Lille), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens).

Defenders: Jonathan Claus (Nice), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Théo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Matteo Guendouzi (Lazio), N’Golo Kanté (Al Ittihad), Manu Koné (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (Marseille), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG).

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (PSG), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan),