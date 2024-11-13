SportsSoccer

'Please leave him alone': France coach Didier Deschamps fed up with questions about Mbappé's absence

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is challenged by Osasuna's Lucas Torro,...

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is challenged by Osasuna's Lucas Torro, left, and Osasuna's Alejandro Catena during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Jose Breton

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Even when he is not there for France, the focus remains on Kylian Mbappé.

On the eve of a high-risk Nations League match against Israel in Paris, France coach Didier Deschamps was asked Wednesday if he had spoken with Mbappé about his decision to leave the Real Madrid forward out of his squad.

Deschamps first joked that he had expected the question to be asked earlier during the press conference.

Quickly back to his serious self, Deschamps then avoided a debate.

“Listen, I told you what I told you,” Deschamps said. "You are free to speak, and interpret that. I have a game tomorrow, There are 23 players here. Kylian isn’t here – please leave him alone.”

Mbappé was also absent from the previous France gathering because of a minor thigh injury. This time he is not injured, but struggling with form.

Mbappé’s performances have been below par in recent weeks after he joined Madrid from PSG this summer. His struggles to adapt to his new side’s playing style have coincided with a global rough patch of form for the Spanish club.

Mbappé hasn’t added to his 48 goals for France since June.

Deschamps last week did not elaborate about his choice to do without Mbappé but said it was not related to recent reports in Swedish media that the former Paris Saint-Germain star was the subject of a rape investigation. Mbappé’s representatives have rejected the reports as “false and irresponsible.”

France plays Israel at home then travels to Italy three days later. Italy leads the group standings after four matches, one point above France. Belgium is third, ahead of Israel.

