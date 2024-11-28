Mbappé's misfire at Anfield compounds his rocky start at Real Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain — When Kylian Mbappé stepped up to the penalty spot, it was his moment to show he joined Real Madrid to shine in the biggest games, against the biggest opponents.

Instead, Mbappé’s kick was saved by Liverpool’s backup goalkeeper, adding another frustrating stumble to the striker's first season with the Spanish powerhouse.

It is hard not to believe the player who led France to a World Cup title as a teenager will eventually start clicking at a Madrid loaded with other top talents. But the marriage of soccer’s hottest commodity and its most successful club has yet to produce magic on the field.

Madrid has lost three of its last five games overall. It lost at home to Barcelona 4-0, at home to AC Milan 3-1, and was outclassed at Liverpool 2-0 after wins over modest Spanish sides Osasuna and Leganes.

The depth of its poor play is best seen in the Champions League that Madrid won a record-extending 15th time last season: Madrid sits in 24th place this season after two wins and three losses, including a defeat to Lille.

While Madrid has been hit with some injuries and is clearly missing the retired Toni Kroos in midfield, Mbappé's struggles are a big part of the problem as he labors to live up to his status as the leader of the post-Messi-and-Ronaldo generation.

Only one of his nine goals this season has come in the Champions League, and Mbappé didn’t score in the losses to Barcelona, Milan and Liverpool.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saves a penalty from Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Peter Byrne

His penalty miss against Liverpool rivals his dud of a game against Barcelona, when he fell offside eight times for the low point of his rocky arrival in Spain.

Mbappé didn’t speak after the loss at Anfield on Wednesday, when he played in his preferred spot on the left side of the attack left vacant by the injured Vinícius Júnior. It was left to his coach and teammates to try to explain what is going wrong.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted his player's confidence may be wavering. Luka Modric, who knows better than anyone the demands placed on a Real Madrid player, said Mbappé was going through a typically difficult transition to the club that has no qualms proclaiming itself the best ever.

“It is never easy to make your start at Madrid, the first seasons are tough,” Modric said. “But he is a player with a lot of experience. He is a star, and has been one of the best players in the world for several years now."

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe stands on the pitch during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Peter Byrne

Mbappé and Madrid have a good opportunity to get back to winning when they host Getafe in La Liga on Sunday.

“He has our backing and he knows how to get through this: By not losing confidence and working every day,” Modric said. “I am sure that he will find a way to pull through this and demonstrate why he is here.”