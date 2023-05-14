McGuire rallies Orlando City to 2-2 draw with Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duncan McGuire scored in the second minute of stoppage time to rally Orlando City to a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Darlington Nagbe took passes from Alexandru Matan and Cucho Hernández and found the net in the 39th minute for his first goal of the season for Columbus (4-4-3).

The Crew took a 2-0 lead into halftime after Jacen Russell-Rowe scored in the second minute of stoppage time. Mohamed Farsi and Hernández had assists on Russell-Rowe's second goal of the season.

Ercan Kara pulled Orlando City (4-4-3) within a goal just four minutes into the second half when he scored for a second time this season. Facundo Torres picked up an assist.

McGuire's fourth goal of the season and his third in the last four matches was unassisted.

Orlando City improves to 7-1-1 in its last nine match-ups with the Crew.

Columbus saw a 10-match unbeaten streak at home end last week in a 2-1 loss to Inter Miami.

The Crew had advantages of 22-10 in shots and 7-3 in shots on goal.

Pedro Gallese saved five shots for Orlando City. Patrick Schulte had one save for Columbus.

Orlando City returns home to host New York City FC on Wednesday. Columbus will host the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

