Meram scores twice as Charlotte tops Atlanta United 3-1

ATLANTA — Justin Meram scored two goals, Karol Swiderski added a penalty-kick score and Charlotte FC breezed to a 3-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Charlotte (4-5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute on a goal by Meram. Ashley Westwood and Jaylin Lindsey picked up assists on Meram's first goal since scoring in a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids in July of last season while playing for Real Salt Lake.

Swiderski's PK goal came in the 52nd minute following a red card on Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman. Meram made it 3-0 when he took a pass from Kamil Józwiak and scored five minutes later.

Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina and Atlanta United's Quentin Westberg both finished with one save.

Charlotte evens the all-time series at 2-2-0 and avenges a 3-0 home loss to Atlanta United (5-4-3) earlier this season.

Atlanta United had an 11-6 advantage in shots, but Charlotte had a 4-2 edge in shots on target.

Charlotte is 3-1-0 in its last four matches after posting just on victory in its first eight.

Atlanta United will host the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday. Charlotte returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Wednesday.

