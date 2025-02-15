SportsSoccer

Seven players in Mexican soccer suspended for a combined 57 years for fixing matches

By The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — Seven players from two clubs in Mexico's third division were suspended for a combined 57 years on Saturday for involvement in sports betting and fixing matches.

Six of them played for Real Apodaca, and the other for Correcaminos UAT.

Neither the Mexican Football Association disciplinary commission nor the two clubs revealed the names of the players and did not say which matches were manipulated.

A player each from Apodaca and Correcaminos were suspended from soccer for 16 years each. Three players were sanctioned for seven years, and two more for two years.

Real Apodaca, a team founded in 2023 in Nuevo Leon, in the country's north, had already suspended its six players this week. According to local media, the Real Apodaca players lost matches on purpose or by two goals or more.

More soccer news

Real Madrid's Bellingham shown red card after using English expletive to protest referee1m read
10-man Real Madrid draws at Osasuna after Bellingham red card for cursing at the ref2m read
Haaland appears to hurt knee late in Man City's win over Newcastle
New signing Gouiri scores twice and inspires Marseille's big win
Burnley player says he received 'disgusting' racial abuse from opponent1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME