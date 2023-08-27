Lionel Messi scores off bench for Inter Miami in MLS debut against Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. — Red Bull Arena was packed Saturday evening with fans ready to witness history — Lionel Messi’s Major League Soccer debut.

They waited a bit longer than they’d expected, but eventually were rewarded

Messi was a spectator for the start of Inter Miami’s first MLS match since the soccer icon joined the club last month, entering in the 60th minute as his team took on the Red Bulls. It took just six minutes for the majority of the crowd to join a “We want Messi!” chant, which restarted periodically through the first half.

A few minutes into the second half, he was among a group of Miami reserves sent to the corner to warmup, drawing a roar. He entered soon after to the largest cheers yet.

That was exceeded in the 89th minute, however, when he tapped in a pass from Benjamin Cremaschi for his first MLS goal, sealing a 2-0 Inter Miami victory.

Messi’s omission from the lineup always was a possibility given his recent workload. He’s played eight matches for the club, including seven en route to the Leagues Cup title. He last played Wednesday, staying on the pitch for all 120 minutes as Miami advanced past FC Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

Saturday was just his second time beginning on the bench since his arrival, the first being his Inter Miami debut, when he scored the winner in the Leagues Cup opener as a substitute.

The superstar did not take the field with his teammates during pregame warmups. Fellow new arrival Sergio Busquets also was on the bench to start, while Jordi Alba played at right back.

The mood was festive in the hours ahead of the match outside Red Bull Arena. Tailgaters took over the area around the stadium while vendors lined the parking lots selling Messi’s Inter Miami jerseys and memorabilia, including sunglasses, hats, shirts, flags and more with the player’s name and likeness.

“This is exceeding all expectations,” said Red Bulls fan Scott Dombrowski of Connecticut. “I thought it would be big, I didn’t realize it’d be this big.”

Supporters were split between Messi maniacs donning the blue and white of Argentina, red and blue of FC Barcelona and Miami’s signature flamingo pink, as well as loyal Red Bulls fans hopeful their team would knock the idol off his pedestal.

“I’ve been watching YouTube videos of this guys since I started getting into soccer, and to see him in person is next-level,” said Danny Taylor, a Messi fan from New Jersey now living in Tampa, Florida. “He’s just so inactive, until he’s destroying you. That’s the craziest part.”

Taylor was one of several fans in attendance who’ve made trips around the country to see Messi and Miami during his early tenure.

“I’ve already seen him in Miami and I’m probably going to see him a couple more times,” Taylor said. “I came up to visit family and see the GOAT.”

While fans didn’t see as much of Messi as expected when buying tickets, which were selling for between $400 and $10,000 on secondary markets, his early impact on the league is clear.

“MLS has a drop in quality from Europe, but Messi is still Messi and he’s treating people like they don’t play soccer, and these are professionals,” Taylor said.

“Soccer in America is about to blow up.”