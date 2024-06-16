Leonardo Frugis Afonso's stoppage-time goal helps Inter Miami beat Union 2-1

CHESTER, Pa. — Leonardo Frugis Afonso scored a goal in stoppage time, Julian Gressel added a goal and short-handed Inter Miami beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 Saturday night.

David Ruiz, a 20-year-old midfielder, was shown his second yellow card in the 69th minute and Miami played a man down until the 84th, Tomás Avilés was shown his shown a red card, leaving Miami down two men the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez did not play (international duty) for Miami (11-3-5). The duo is tied for third in MLS with 12 goals apiece this season.

Afonso, on a breakaway, beat defender Jakob Glesnes near the top of the penalty area and, as goalkeeper Oliver Semmle charged off his line, rolled a shot into the net to give Miami a 2-1 lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Philadelphia (4-5-8) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Mikael Uhre gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the third minute. Uhre slipped behind the defense and ran onto a perfectly-placed through ball played by Glesnes and calmy rolled a shot from a couple yards left of the penalty spot into the net.

Gressel scored his first goal for Miami just after halftime to make it 1-1. The 33-year-old — who signed as a free agent with Miami, his fifth MLS club since 2022, in January — ripped a line-drive half-volley from the center of the area in the 47th minute.

David Ruiz, a 20-year-old midfielder, was shown his second yellow card in the 69th minute and Miami played a man down until the 84th, Tomás Avilés was shown his shown a red card, leaving Miami down two men the rest of the way.