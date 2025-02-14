SportsSoccer

Morning after scoring historic goal, 16-year-old Michael Noonan heads back to school

Shamrock Rovers' Michael Noonan celebrates after scoring the opening goal...

Shamrock Rovers' Michael Noonan celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa Conference League football match between Molde and Shamrock Rovers at Aker Stadium, in Molde, Norway, Thursday Feb. 13, 2025. Credit: AP/Svein Ove Ekornesvåg

By The Associated Press

DUBLIN — Sixteen-year-old Michael Noonan didn't have much time to celebrate his historic goal for Shamrock Rovers.

The Irish teenager had school in the morning.

Noonan’s second-half goal Thursday night gave the Hoops a 1-0 victory over Norwegian club Molde in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff.

At 16 years, 197 days, he became the youngest-ever scorer in the competition but after a flight back to Dublin, he packed his bag for classes Friday morning.

His mother, Sandie Noonan, posted on X: “ And back to school he goes... " with a picture of the teenager headed off to class.

Rovers said Noonan had become the youngest scorer in any European club competition, but Nii Lamptey was 16 years, 100 days when he netted for Anderlecht in a UEFA Cup game in 1991.

The second leg is next Thursday at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Noonan, who had a trial with Manchester City, joined Rovers in January from St Patrick’s Athletic, where he had become the Saints’ youngest-ever starter at 15 years, 9 months.

He’s an Under-17 international for Ireland.

Rovers coach Stephen Bradley said Noonan “just lives, breathes and sleeps football.”

A little less sleep Friday morning, though.

