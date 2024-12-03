SportsSoccer

AC Milan and Bologna reach Italian Cup quarterfinals with convincing wins

AC Milan's Tammy Abraham celebrates after scoring during the Italian...

AC Milan's Tammy Abraham celebrates after scoring during the Italian Cup eight final soccer match between AC Milan and Sassuolo at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

MILAN — AC Milan and Bologna advanced to the Italian Cup quarterfinals with convincing victories on Tuesday.

Milan thrashed Serie B leader Sassuolo 6-1, while Bologna routed Serie A struggler Monza 4-0.

The Rossoneri will face either Roma or Sampdoria in the last eight. Bologna will play the winners of Atalanta’s match against Cesena.

Both those round of 16 matches take place next week.

Tuesday’s match at San Siro was all but over after less than 23 minutes as Sassuolo was swept away by a double from Samuel Chukwueze and other goals by Tijjani Reijnders and Rafael Leão.

It had been a much-changed starting lineup for Milan ahead of a tough Serie A trip to Atalanta on Friday and the Rossoneri made four further changes at halftime.

Milan nevertheless extended its advantage through Davide Calabria and Tammy Abraham, either side of a consolation goal for Sassuolo from Samuele Mulattieri.

AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders, center, celebrates after scoring during an...

AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders, center, celebrates after scoring during an Italian Cup eight final soccer match between AC Milan and Sassuolo at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

Bologna scored two goals in each half, with Tommaso Pobega and Riccardo Orsolini netting in the first period and Benjamín Domínguez and Santiago Castro in the second.

However, Orsolini limped off shortly after scoring and Bologna now faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of his injury. The Italy forward is Bologna’s top goalscorer this season, with six goals.

