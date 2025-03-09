SportsSoccer

Kelvin Yeboah scores for 2nd consecutive game, Minnesota beats Earthquakes 1-0

By The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kelvin Yeboah scored for the second consecutive game and Dayne St. Clair had two saves on Saturday night to help Minnesota United beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0.

Yeboah back-heeled a volley to open the scoring in the 38th minute. Tani Oluwaseyi, along the end line, went high above two defenders and flicked a header out toward the right corner of the area. Michael Boxall pushed a side-foot one-touch pass to Yeboah for the finish from near the penalty spot.

St. Clair has stopped seven of the eight shots he has faced this season and has back-to-back shutouts for Minnesota (2-1-0).

San Jose (2-1-0) had 68% possession and 15 total shots but Minnesota finished with a 6-3 advantage in on-target shots.

The Earthquakes, who beat Real Salt Lake 4-0 at home in the opener and got a 2-1 road win over Sporting Kansas City last week, went into the game with a plus-five scoring margin, tied for best in MLS.

