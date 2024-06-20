Rookie Petar Musa's first career hat trick sparks Dallas to 5-3 victory over Minnesota United

FRISCO, Texas — Rookie Petar Musa had three goals for FC Dallas, finishing off his first career hat trick with the go-ahead score in the second half of a 5-3 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Musa used an assist from Paul Arriola to find the net for the first time, giving Dallas (5-8-5) a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. Musa's second goal came with an assist from Bernard Kamungo in the 38th minute for a 2-1 advantage. He put Dallas on top for good in the 62nd minute — with an assist from Sebastian Lletget — for a 3-2 lead.

Jesús Ferreira used 22-year-old rookie forward Logan Farrington's first career assist to score in the 75th minute for a two-goal lead. Ferreira's goal was his fourth of the season. Farrington followed with his first career goal off another Lletget assist to make it 5-2 in the 90th minute. Farrington has made two starts and 13 appearances this season.

Minnesota United (8-5-5) evened the score at 1-1 in the 32nd minute when Bongokuhle Hlongwane used Joseph Rosales' eighth assist of the season to score his fourth goal.

Hlongwane helped tie it at 2-all when he fed Hassani Dotson for a goal in the 57th minute. It was the third goal of the campaign for Dotson and the third assist for Hlongwane.

Maarten Paes saved four shots for Dallas.

Clint Irwin totaled three saves in his second start of the season for Minnesota United.

Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) watches as the ball lands in the back of the net for a goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Dallas on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. Credit: AP/Elías Valverde II

Dallas evens the all-time series at 7-7-4 by improving to 5-2-2 against Minnesota United at home.

Dallas has won both of its matches since Peter Luccin took over as interim manager. Dallas beat St. Louis City 2-0 in Luccin's debut.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw 11 days ago.

Minnesota United has won just once in its last six matches and was coming off a 2-0 road loss to the Seattle Sounders. Teemu Pukki did not play against Dallas because of an issue with his knee.

FC Dallas forward Petar Musa (9) celebrates his goal against Minnesota United with forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. Credit: AP/Elías Valverde II

Minnesota United heads back home to play Austin FC on Saturday. Dallas travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

