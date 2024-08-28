Christian Benteke signs contract extension that keeps him with D.C. United through at least 2025

WASHINGTON — D.C. United has signed two-time MLS All-Star Christian Benteke to a contract extension through 2025 with an option in 2026, the team announced Wednesday.

Benteke has been one of Major League Soccer's top offensive players since he joined the team in 2022. His 17 goals in 22 matches this season is tied for the league lead, and he is the eighth player in club history to record consecutive seasons with at least 10 goals.

The 33-year-old Belgian has 34 goals and eight assists in 66 matches across all competitions since signing with D.C. United following 10 seasons in the English Premier League. He had a combined 86 goals and 23 assists in 280 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

“Christian is an incredible playmaker and he has consistently demonstrated that he is one of the best forwards in MLS,” said Ally Mackay, D.C. United general manager and chief soccer officer. “He is a physically dominant presence in the air and has been one of the top goal scorers and biggest threats in the league since his arrival. It was pivotal for us to keep Christian at the club for both his on-field talent and his leadership in the locker room."