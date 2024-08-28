SportsSoccer

Christian Benteke signs contract extension that keeps him with D.C. United through at least 2025

Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke, left, challenges for the ball with...

Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Thomas Partey during an English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Oct. 18, 2021. Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — D.C. United has signed two-time MLS All-Star Christian Benteke to a contract extension through 2025 with an option in 2026, the team announced Wednesday.

Benteke has been one of Major League Soccer's top offensive players since he joined the team in 2022. His 17 goals in 22 matches this season is tied for the league lead, and he is the eighth player in club history to record consecutive seasons with at least 10 goals.

The 33-year-old Belgian has 34 goals and eight assists in 66 matches across all competitions since signing with D.C. United following 10 seasons in the English Premier League. He had a combined 86 goals and 23 assists in 280 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

“Christian is an incredible playmaker and he has consistently demonstrated that he is one of the best forwards in MLS,” said Ally Mackay, D.C. United general manager and chief soccer officer. “He is a physically dominant presence in the air and has been one of the top goal scorers and biggest threats in the league since his arrival. It was pivotal for us to keep Christian at the club for both his on-field talent and his leadership in the locker room."

More soccer news

Atletico Madrid struggles to find the net in 0-0 draw with Espanyol in Spanish league1m read
Newcastle nets inside 19 seconds and wins shootout in League Cup as Tonali returns from gambling ban1m read
Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League1m read
Atalanta signs Ivory Coast defender Kossounou from Leverkusen, which moves quickly to replace him
Messi joins group training with Inter Miami, another step toward his return after ankle injury1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME