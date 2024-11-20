SportsSoccer

Eric Quill returns to FC Dallas organization as new head coach

By The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas has hired Eric Quill, who most recently coached New Mexico United in the USL Championship, as the Major League Soccer club's new head coach.

Quill takes over for Peter Luccin, who served as Dallas' interim head coach after Nico Estevez was dismissed in June after a 3-8-5 start. Estevez was named the new head coach of Dallas rival Austin FC in October.

Quill, a former assistant coach for the Columbus Crew, joined New Mexico in 2023 and led the second-tier team to the Western Conference semifinals in the playoffs as well as the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup this season.

“Eric is a championship-caliber coach who has experience leading teams to the top of the table," FC Dallas chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "He has a deep knowledge of the game built over three decades as a player and coach at the collegiate, professional, and national team levels, and his keen focus on player development makes him an excellent fit to lead FC Dallas.”

Quill previously coached North Texas SC, leading the team to the USL League One championship in 2019 and earning coach of the year honors. North Texas SC is FC Dallas' reserve club that currently plays in MLS Next Pro. Among those he coached were U.S. national team players Ricardo Pepi and Tanner Tessmann.

Quill played in MLS between 1997 and 2005 for several teams, including the now-defunct Tampa Bay Mutiny and the Kansas City Wizards, now Sporting Kansas City.

More soccer news

US women to host Japan, Colombia and Australia in 10th SheBelieves Cup
Lyon late surge routs Roma in Women's Champions League. Chelsea, Real Madrid also into quarterfinals2m read
Club World Cup pushback sees the possibility of player strike action raised again1m read
International star Juan Mata joins ownership group of MLS expansion franchise San Diego FC1m read
A Costa Rican team threatens FIFA with legal action in bid for spot at Club World Cup1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME