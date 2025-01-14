SportsSoccer

Former Denmark midfielder Jesper Sorensen named head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps new head coach Jesper Sorensen speaks during an...

Vancouver Whitecaps new head coach Jesper Sorensen speaks during an MLS soccer news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Credit: AP/Ethan Cairns

By The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Whitecaps have hired former Denmark midfielder Jesper Sorensen as the team's head coach.

Sorensen, whose coaching career spans 16 years, takes over for Vanni Sartini, who was dismissed in late November after three seasons with the MLS club.

Sorensen previously coached at Danish club Brondby, leading the team to a 37-19-17 record over 73 matches. He also coached Denmark’s under-21 national team.

“Jesper is known for his competitiveness, adaptability, and leadership, qualities that have proven to bring the best out of both his players and staff,” Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement on Tuesday. “Throughout his career, he has delivered immediate success with his teams, whether that was securing promotion or competing for titles. His ability to improve individual players while also implementing a flexible, high-performing tactical system will be key to our continued growth."

Sorensen played professionally in Denmark for 15 years and also played on youth national teams.

The Whitecaps finished 13-13-8 this past season and won their play-in game against the Portland Timbers before falling in three games to LAFC in the playoffs.

More soccer news

Italian soccer club Lazio fires falconer for posting photos of his penis implant1m read
Aston Villa signs Netherlands forward Malen from Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund slumps to another loss in Bundesliga as pressure increases on coach1m read
Klopp slams 'useless' Club World Cup, says there are already too many games
Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus to undergo surgery for ACL injury

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME