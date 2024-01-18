SportsSoccer

Mohamed Salah goes off injured during Egypt's game against Ghana at Africa Cup

Egypt's Mohamed Salah receives medical treatment during the African Cup of Nations Group B soccer match between Egypt and Ghana in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Jan.18, 2024. Credit: AP/Themba Hadebe

By The Associated Press

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — Mohamed Salah had to go off injured toward the first half of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana on Thursday.

The Liverpool star pulled up shortly before halftime, sat on the field, then indicated he couldn’t continue when the team’s medical staff went to treat him. He seemed to hold the back of his left thigh.

Some Ghana fans cheered as Salah, the most high-profile player in the tournament, left the field to be replaced by Mostafa Fathi in the second minute of first-half injury time. He handed the captain’s armband to defender Ahmed Hegazi.

Mohammed Kudus scored Ghana's opening goal just a minute later for a 1-0 halftime lead.

Both Ghana and Egypt were under pressure to win after failing to win their opening games in Group B.

