Fiorentina striker Moise Kean collapses during Serie A match

Fiorentina's Moise Kean is stretchered from the pitch during the...

Fiorentina's Moise Kean is stretchered from the pitch during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Fiorentina at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Italy, Sunday Feb. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Paola Garbuio

By The Associated Press

VERONA, Italy — Fiorentina striker Moise Kean was diagnosed with a head injury after collapsing on the field during a Serie A match on Sunday.

Kean had been hit in the face and received treatment a few minutes earlier before returning to the pitch and falling down to the grass after colliding with opposing players from Hellas Verona.

The Italy international, who did not appear to lose consciousness, was then stretchered off to applause from the crowd in Verona and taken to a local hospital for tests.

It’s the second time that a Fiorentina player has collapsed this season, after Edoardo Bove lost consciousness in December, was placed in a medically induced coma and then had a heart defibrillator implanted.

Kean is having the best season of his career, with 15 goals scored.

