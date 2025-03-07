SportsSoccer

Defensive mix up helps Toulouse salvage with Monaco

Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche controls the ball during the French League One soccer match between Toulouse and Monaco Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Toulouse stadium, southwestern France. Credit: AP/Fred Scheiber

By The Associated Press

TOULOUSE, France — A last-minute defensive mix up allowed Frank Magri to rescue a point for Toulouse against high-flying Monaco in a stodgy 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Japanese winger Takumi Minamino gave Monaco the lead 17 minutes in when he tapped in a cross from Mika Biereth.

That looked certain to give Monaco its first away win since before Christmas but its goalkeeper and a defender collided on the edge of their own box in the 90th minute and allowed Magri to steal in and score.

Keeper Radoslaw Majecki redeemed himself seconds later with a world-class save to stop Toulouse from taking all three points but the draw cost Monaco ground in the race for a top-three finish.

The top three qualify automatically for next season’s Champions League and Monaco is fourth, two points behind Nice and three ahead of Lille, which has a game in hand against bottom club Montpellier on Saturday.

Toulouse remained eighth, a point ahead of Lens and Brest.

Players from both clubs wore jerseys with “WO=MAN” on the back instead of their names as part of a French league initiative around International Women’s Day.

Monaco's Thilo Kehrer wears a jersey celebrating International Women's Day during the French League One soccer match between Toulouse and Monaco Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Toulouse stadium, southwestern France. Credit: AP/Fred Scheiber

