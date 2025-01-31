SportsSoccer

Coaches see red for blocking VAR monitor as Lens beats Montpellier in Ligue 1

By The Associated Press

MONTPELLIER, France — The coaches of Montpellier and Lens were both sent off for blocking the referee’s view of the video review monitor during a turbulent 2-0 win for high flying Lens in Ligue 1 on Friday.

With 26 minutes gone and visiting Lens 1-0 up, the referee showed a red card to Jean-Louis Gasset and Will Still as they blocked his path to the pitch-side monitor to disallow a second Lens goal.

The unusual decision appeared to confuse both men but it made little difference to the result as Montpellier’s recent revival came to a halt.

A first-minute strike from Angolan striker M’Bala Nzola — the fastest in Ligue 1 this season — and Lens' second from debutant Jeremy Agbonifo after an hour were enough.

The result lifted them above Lyon and Lille into fifth place, equal on points with the team above it, Nice.

Montpellier remained second from bottom, two points above Le Havre, which plays Angers on Sunday.

More soccer news

Paraguay President Peña takes 2030 Youth Olympics bid to IOC in push to host more sports2m read
Neymar signs short contract as Santos fans give him a welcome home party2m read
González sees red and Leganes miss late penalty in 1-0 home loss to Rayo Vallecano
Coaches see red for blocking VAR monitor as Lens beats Montpellier in Ligue 1
Pierotti double lifts Lecce to win over Parma and out of Serie A drop zone

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME